A YOUNG boy with muscular dystrophy will see his Witney home adapted to help him move around thanks to a donation of nearly £8,000 from a helicopter services provider.

Nine-year-old George Huffadine was diagnosed with the condition in 2013.

He can no longer walk up stairs and is increasingly dependent on a wheelchair.

Now, thanks to a donation from Canadian-based company CHC Helicopter, which provides transport for people in the oil and gas industries, George’s home can be adapted to help him move around it with greater ease.

The company puts cash into a pot every time it has a month without any safety incidents, and then staff nominate causes and individuals they deem deserving of the cash.

George was chosen to receive the life-changing sum after his nomination by Aberdeen-based helicopter pilot Matthew Svensen.

Mr Svensen said: “News of the ‘Change a Life for Safety Fund’ came at a time when we were already discussing fundraising efforts as a family and so caught my attention straight away.

“George is just one year younger than my eldest son and so the fact that, because of muscular dystrophy, he couldn't have freedom in his own home really hit home for me.

"It is great to know that everyone in CHC is playing a vital part in safety and at the same time contributing to life changing opportunities."

George’s dad, Jason Huffadine, was thrilled to receive the money, which he said would go a long way towards helping his son.

He added: “We are very grateful for this donation, which will be a great help towards adapting our home.

"A big thank you must go to Matt for putting us forward for the fund as well as all the team at CHC.”

The Change a Life for Safety campaign aims to celebrate CHC employees' continued focus on safety.

Every month free from any reportable safety incident results in funds donated to an annual collection and at the end of the year staff from across the country nominate local charities or individuals whose life would be changed if they were chosen to receive the fund.

CHC regional director Mark Abbey said: "We have a strong safety record but to ensure this remains a focus for my team I introduced the Change A Life for Safety fund.

“The feedback has been excellent so far, with many nominations received from across our region. I'm delighted that we can help not one but two families this year."