AN ALDI supermarket will reopen its doors after a major refurbishment and expansion.

The Aldi store in Banbury will be reopened with a ribbon cutting ceremony by store manager Wayne Daly and charity, the Let’s Play Project, tomorrow at 8am.

The Ruscote Avenue supermarket, which has been serving customers for more than 20 years, underwent the refurbishment and expansion due to growing demand.

Aldi in Banbury is also donating money and a range of food to the Let’s Play Project, which has been providing play and leisure opportunities for disabled young people aged between five and 18 since 2001.

The store will donate £500 to the charity’s first ever fundraising appeal, ‘Let’s Play Big Build’, which aims to raise money for the renovation of the group’s new premises in Twyford, Banbury.

The store will also donate bags of food to help the charity provide snacks to the families who attend. The charity was invited to the store to celebrate the reopening and receive its donations.

Mr Daly said: “We are delighted to be able to support Let’s Play Project as the charity has been doing such great work for almost as long as Aldi has been in Banbury.

“We’d also like to thank members of the local community for their patience while we have been working to extend and improve our store. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers back and hope they take advantage of our great opening week deals.”

Manager at Lets Play Project Deb Kerrison said: “We are so very grateful for the donation from Aldi Banbury - it will go towards the £70,000 we need to adapt our new hub for the 100 children and families we support.

"We are also very excited and can’t wait to be involved with the opening of the refurbished store.”

The store – which is the only Aldi store in the town - has increased in size from 1017sqm to 1211sqm as a result of increased customer demand. Aldi Banbury will provide 109 car parking spaces for customer use and will offer over 1,500 product lines.