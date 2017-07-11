CURATORS at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford are delighted with the acquisition - on loan - of a painting by renowned portrait artist Anthony van Dyck.

The Beaumont Street attraction is now able to display a portrait of Elizabeth Howard, first Countess of Peterborough.

The portrait by the Flemish painter, who lived from 1599 to 1641, is now on display in the Mallett Gallery of European Art, Gallery 44, alongside other portraits by Thomas Gainsborough and Joshua Reynolds.

A spokesman for the Ashmolean Museum said: “Painted in about 1638 the portrait demonstrates Van Dyck’s skill in depicting the wealthy British aristocracy.

“Elizabeth Howard, reputedly a great beauty, is dressed in lavish silk and lace and is wearing pearl and diamond jewellery, which is painted with particular delicacy.

“She was married to the Earl of Peterborough. who was educated at Oxford.”