ON July 7, 1974, patients at Banbury's hospital pricked up their ears as a single immortal line, 'This is radio Horton calling', was broadcast across the wards.

And 43 years later the station is still not short of surprises, showering visitors with gifts and hosting a lively weekend of events and entertainment to mark its birthday.

From the studio, patients' ears were treated to a range of special programmes featuring UK chart-toppers from July 7 over the decades, a history of the station and a discussion hosted by Horton radio stalwarts John and Maria Mayo looking back to the 1960s.

The station's Kidz Club programme, hosted by Victoria Walton, also awarded two youngsters with family vouchers gifted by the Rugrats and Halfpints indoor play area.

Over the course of the weekend Radio Horton volunteers were out in force at the William Morris Primary School summer fair, speaking to and entertaining the public.

A team from the station also attended Bodfest at Banbury Rugby Club, the Three Spires Challenge at Adderbury's Lucy Plackett field and the annual Broughton Cycling Sporting held in the grounds of Broughton Castle, helping raise vital funds for the station and spreading the word.

Radio Horton committee member Bob Dainty said: "A lot more goes into the events behind the scenes in terms of organisation and logistics, especially during a weekend where we have simultaneous events.

"Tasks include maintaining and preparing the outside broadcast vehicle, its various equipment and that we have suitable playlists to cater for the audiences of each individual event.

"We also have to ensure we have enough volunteers in place to cover these events, and we are grateful to the various organisers for inviting us and making us feel welcome."

Radio Horton has more events lined up over the summer and is also seeking new faces to join the team as volunteers over the coming year.

For more information visit radiohorton.co.uk