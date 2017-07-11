FREE advice for anyone thinking of setting up their own business is on offer tonight.

Local business owners have teamed up to run an event in Abingdon.

Clinical hypnotherapist Lorraine Groves, said: “This is for anyone who wants to run a business but is feeling bamboozled by all the stuff on the internet.

“Where do people go, if they are thinking of stepping out of the 9-5?

“We hope we can help on that front.”

Other speakers include Graham Carson of Inca accountants and David Greenaway of Chips Away.

Tonight’s session is at the Barns Café at Christ Church in Northcourt Road from 7pm.