THAME-based food processing equipment firm Interfood Technology has been named Best Equipment/Machinery Supplier in the Meat Management Industry awards.

This is the third time Interfood has won.

Andre Clareboets, sales manager for the slicing division and product manager Richard Nethercot were at a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel on June 28 to receive the award.

Interfood Technology is in its 18th year of supplying food manufacturing, processing and production machinery.

It has specialist divisions, including butchery and regional-based teams of engineers.