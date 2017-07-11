THAMES Water completed work yesterday to prepare for a new flats and supermarket development in Oxford.

There will be 133 student rooms for Christ Church college above shops including a Sainsbury’s store near Carfax.

The Reef Estates scheme, bordering Queen Street and St Aldate’s, is expected to be completed this summer.

Thames Water spokesman Lee Irving said: “We’ve been installing five new water connections for a property development on Queen Street in Oxford.

“This is crucial work to provide a water supply to the student flats and three retail units.”

County councillors are expected to decide on Tuesday if Queen Street should be pedestrianised.