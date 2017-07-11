THE HEAD of Siemens UK, which has its Magnet Technology subsidiary in Eynsham, is among a group of business leaders calling on firms to help solve the UK’s poor productivity problem.

Professor Juergen Maier was at the launch of the national Be the Business campaign earlier this week.

Others include CBI boss Carolyn Fairbairn and amazon UK manager Doug Gurr.

Business, the brainchild of the Productivity Leadership Group, aims to add £130bn in value to the UK economy.

Strategies include benchmarking, collaboration, better leadership and talent management.

For more information, see bethebusiness.com