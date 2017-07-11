OXFORD is one of six place in the country to offer a genetic testing service for a deadly heart condition.

The family of Sir David Frost and the British Heart Foundation (BHF) have launched a new nationwide service to identify people at risk of the inherited heart condition which killed Sir David’s son, Miles in July 2015.

Following his death the Miles Frost Fund was set up with the BHF to raise £1.5m for the service to identify those at risk of the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which can use a cardiac arrest without warning.

The Radcliffe department of medicine at the University of Oxford is one of six specialist inherited cardiac condition sites to benefit from the funding.

Wilfred Frost, younger brother of Miles, said: “When Dad died we were all just in complete shock, and when Miles died it was even worse.

“To lose someone so young, who in the prime of his life, has been and still is hard to take. We miss him every day.

“We’re determined to look forward and help prevent other families from experiencing the heartache we have which is why we’re incredibly proud to roll out this new service.

“If we can prevent just one person suffering the same fate as Miles, then his death will not have been in vain.”

It’s estimated the sites will be able to test an additional 800 people each year who could be at risk of HCM.