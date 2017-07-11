ONE of Oxford’s oldest working cinemas is to shut its doors while it undergoes an extensive refurbishment.

The historic Phoenix Picturehouse at Walton Street, Oxford, will close for two months from August 7 for the very first time since it became a two-screen cinema in the 1970s.

The refurbishment is to fix ‘sound and sight line issues’ according to the cinema, which have made the showing of subtitled and quieter films ‘problematic’ in recent years.

New sound proofing and work to the existing sound systems will also take place, as well as the installation of new, larger cinema screens in both auditoriums.

David Williams, general manager, said; “We know that being closed for two months may be a little upsetting for our loyal customers, but it will all be worth it when we reopen and the Phoenix has been improved, while still retaining the character that makes it such a great cinema.”

Although no exact date has been confirmed for when it will re-open it is understood it will be some time during the first week of October.

Members will be offered an additional three months on to their membership total for the inconvenience the cinema confirmed.

Customers with tickets already booked for shows during the works are also being contacted for refunds.

Mr Williams added: “While we are working hard to improve the cinema, you can be sure that the things you love won’t be changing.

“The friendly and knowledgeable staff will still be the same, the incredible selection of films, ranging from French arthouse, to American blockbuster, with all kinds of British Indy and German comedies in between will remain.

“We will still be packing more films onto two screens than any other cinema in Oxford.”

Before the closure screenings will be held as scheduled, and guests due a refund should call 0871 902 5747.