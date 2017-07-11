A CLASSIC Audi driven by Princess Diana will go under the hammer at Blenheim Palace this Saturday.

The 1994 Audi Cabriolet is tipped to make between £35,000 and £40,000, having been driven by the Princess of Wales.

The car was loaned to the princess for her personal use by Dovercourt Audi of St Johns Wood and comes up for sale just a few days after another Audi, also used by her, went to auction.

The car remains registered as L541 GJD and has been out of the public eye in storage for many years.

Its current vendor purchased it in 2004 and used it as an everyday family car until 2009, before placing it in storage after the full importance of the vehicle became apparent.

The car has been captured in numerous press images showing the Princess stepping in and out of the Audi with the number plate clearly visible.

The Coys auction on Saturday is set against the backdrop of the World Heritage site, which was the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

The auction will offer a selection of classic and sports cars, including a 1926 Bugatti Type 37 with only two owners since 1940 and period competition history at Brooklands and Shelsley Walsh.

The car, estimated to be worth between £400,000 to £600,000, is one of three Type 37s supplied in 1926 to Bugatti agent and world speed record holder Malcolm Campbell.

The sale will also feature a 1950 Austin A90 Atlantic Convertible, formerly owned by King Farouk of Egypt and a 1956 Austin Healey BN2 ‘100M Spec’.





