CONFIDENCE in the graduate job market has worsened for the first time in five years, with almost three-quarters of final year students fearing fewer opportunities due to Brexit, a survey featuring Oxford University has found.

The UK Graduate Careers Survey 2017, conducted by High Fliers Research, showed 71 per cent believe there will be fewer jobs for those leaving university this summer because of last year’s Brexit vote.

The research also found that the number of new graduates applying to work in investment banking and finance has dropped by up to a fifth in the past 12 months.

The survey, based on face-to-face interviews with 20,102 final year students from 30 universities including Oxford, found that an increased proportion of final year students are planning to remain at university for further study, rather than begin a graduate job at the end of their degree.

The proportion has risen to 26 per cent – the first time in seven years that applications for further study have increased.

The survey also highlights that new graduates’ average student debt is now a record £37,700.

Managing director of High Fliers Research, Martin Birchall, said: “Our latest survey shows just how quickly the impact of last year’s Brexit vote has been felt by university students.

“Despite many of the country’s best-known employers maintaining a business as usual approach to graduate recruitment this year, almost three-quarters of the class of 2017 leaving university this summer fear that there will be fewer graduate jobs available as a direct result of the uncertainty caused by Brexit.”