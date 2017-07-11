HIP hop star Stormzy received a 'Person of the Year' award from the Oxford University African and Caribbean Society.
The 23-year-old artist, who released album Gang Signs and Prayer in February, took to social media to celebrate the occasion.
He tweeted: "Today I received the "Person Of The Year" Award from Oxford University ACS.
"Standing proud in a room full of young black Kings & Queens."
The award celebration comes after an Irish newspaper mistaken Stormzy for new Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku yesterday.
The Herald ran a photo of the grime star with the headline: "Lukaku is ready for work."
The Belgian forward, 24, had completed his £75m move to Manchester United after passing a medical.
Photos of him in his new club's official kit hadn't been released, so the newspaper looked to find an older picture and mistakenly used one of Stormzy - who's a Manchester United fan.
The star aired his views about the mistake.
I don't find none of this funny btw 🤷🏿♂️don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke...— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) 10 July 2017
