A MASTERPLAN for the redevelopment of Oxford station including shops, offices, a hotel, and a 480-space car park will go on display today.

The set of guidelines will be exhibited on the station concourse until Friday and again twice more before the consultation closes on August 25.

The supplementary planning document (SPD) includes a new building fronted by a public square inspired by King’s Cross Station in London, with a new track installed and another platform built.

This would be flanked by shops, offices and a hotel, while the 480-space car park and a bus interchange for up to 18 buses would be constructed further along in Becket Street.

Council officers and technical consultants will be at the station from 9am to 12pm and 3 to 6pm on Friday–- but the plans will be on display from this morning.

They will return to field more questions on Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, August 12, at the same times.

City council leader, Bob Price, said: “This SPD will provide additional comprehensive and clear design advice, which will build on our broader development plans for the west end.

“The regeneration of this site will aim to maximise the development potential of the station area and boost development opportunities for surrounding sites.”

The consultation will run until August 25 and comments can be submitted at consultation.oxford.gov.uk

Work will not start until the early 2020s.