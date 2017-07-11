PLANS for a return of the famous Blackbird Leys Mile are beginning to take shape after the event's triumphant revival on the estate last year.

Local heroes from the Leys Community Development Initiative and the indomitable Brackett family are putting their heads together to bring back the summer fun run.

If all goes to plan hundreds of families are set to pound the pavements surrounding Blackbird Leys Park in the penultimate weekend of August.

Veteran charity runner Paul Brackett, whose family originally set up the Blackbird Leys Mile in the 1980s, helped co-ordinate last year's 11th hour efforts.

The 2016 event was the first in a number of years.

The Thistle Drive resident said: "Last year was ok seeing as it was last minute but I think we could do a lot better.

"It's definitely important it comes back to the estate. It's not hard to organise and a bit of fun; Blackbird Leys needs good things going on.

"What we need is to get together and push for sponsors in the local community, and get shops involved to donate gifts so we can give the kids prizes."

Some 150 residents took part in the 2016 run, organised at the last minute by locals after a struggle by the Independent Working Class Association to get event permission from Oxford City Council. In the end the run followed the traditional route through the estate's main streets and was won by 19-year-old Peter Wright.

Youngsters aged five and under also took part in a separate sprint, won by toddler Sienna Carbon, with medals, vouchers and treats handed out to all those who participated.

Sasha East, chair of trustees at the Leys CDI, confirmed that the event was set to take place again this year and permission was not believed to be a problem.

Paul Whitman of Deltey's convenience store in Blackbird Leys Road said: "Last year we have them some sweets for when they crossed the line.

"It gets everyone together again, even if it's just for a short period, and gets people involved with what's going on on the estate."