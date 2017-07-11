Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered an inquiry into the contaminated blood products scandal, it has been announced.

In the 1970s and 80s some 2,000 British haemophiliacs and other patients died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C from tainted products including Factor VIII.

Many of those who died as well as survivors facing debilitating health problems today were treated at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre at the Churchill Hospital.

Today's announcement follows months of renewed calls from campaigners across the UK, including many in Oxfordshire, for a conclusive Hillsborough-style investigation into the disaster.

Details of the UK-wide investigation have yet to be finalised, and consultations will take place with people affected on how best to proceed.

The Prime Minister's spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "Jeremy Hunt said that 2,400 people had died and it was necessary to establish the causes of this appalling injustice."

More as we have it.