STAFF'S 'unwavering commitment' to the well-being and academic achievement of pupils helped a Chipping Norton school to an 'outstanding' Ofsted report.

The report heaped praise on Holy Trinity Catholic School, giving it the top rating in all categories, including leadership, quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils.

The report is Holy Trinity Catholic School’s first since it converted to an academy in 2014.

Its last report before converting gave it a rating of ‘good’ –the education watchdog's second-highest grade.

Inspectors Richard Blackmore, Peter Dunmall and Louise Eaton visited the school in May for the inspection and produced their report, which praised teachers for their focus on educating children, at the end of June.

In it they said: “Teachers have an unswerving focus on teaching basic skills within and alongside the wider curriculum.

“All staff expect pupils to learn exceptionally well and pupils rise to the challenge.

"Pupils make outstanding progress because teachers plan lessons based on a very detailed and accurate understanding of what pupils know, can do, and what will challenge them to do even better.”

Learning was deemed to be exceptional, with development of pupils shown to be a a priority for staff.

One of the school's pupils is quoted in the report as saying: "There are no ceilings to learning, only the sky."

The inspectors were very pleased with the behaviour and progress of pupils, with the report saying: “The behaviour of pupils is outstanding.

"Pupils take much pride in their school, show complete respect for their teachers and arrive looking smart and fully ready to learn.

“The school community is built on a bedrock of strong and respectful relationships.

"This helps pupils to feel special and be guided by the school’s deep-rooted principles and values.”

To improve even further, inspectors have advised staff to sharpen teachers’ ability to deepen pupils’ understanding in lessons so the 'maximum impact' is made on learning.

The school in London Road has 200 pupils and is one of three schools within The Pope Francis Multi Academy Company.