A masterplan for the redevelopment of Oxford station including shops, offices, a hotel, and a 480-space car park will go display tomorrow.

The set of guidelines will be exhibited on the station concourse until Friday and again twice more before the consultation closes on August 25.

The Supplementary Planning Document includes a new building fronted by a public square inspired by King's Cross in London, with a new track installed and another platform built.

This would be flanked by shops, offices and a hotel, while a 480-space car park and bus interchange for up to 18 buses would be constructed further along in Becket Street.

Council officers and technical consultants will be at the station from 9am-12pm and 3-6pm on Friday - but the plans will be on display from tomorrow.

They will return to field questions on Saturday July 29 and Saturday August 12 at the same times.

City council leader, Bob Price, said: "This SPD will provide additional comprehensive and clear design advice, which will build on our broader development plans for the west end of Oxford.

"The regeneration of this site will aim to maximise the development potential of the station area and boost development opportunities for surrounding sites."