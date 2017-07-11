An Oxfordshire hotel has been voted by hoteliers as the best in Britain.

Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons was given the prize following a vote by leading industry figures - for the second year running.

Two hotels in the county made it into top 100 list at a London awards ceremony last night, with Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton making its first appearance on list at number 24.

It joined Raymond Blanc's 32-bedroom Great Milton hotel, complete with cookery school and two Michelin star restaurant.

It was a successful night from Mr Blanc and his team as Le Manoir also won 'Food Hotel of the Year' and came in the top three for 'Countryside Hotel of the Year.'

Soho Farmhouse - a private members' club set in 100 acres in Great Tew, visited by the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, appeared on the list of the first time since it opened in 2015.

