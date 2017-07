A CONSTRUCTION company site manager has hung up his hard hat after more than four decades.

Banbury man Pete Stacey, who worked for Wantage-based Stepnell for 42 years, is retiring.

The 66-year-old has worked in the building business for 51 years in total, having started as a 15-year-old apprentice carpenter with Brackley Builders.

Stepnell said he had been an 'outstanding' site manager.