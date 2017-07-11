STAFF from Oxfam and Southern Gas Networks will get their hands dirty spending the day at Oxford City Farm.

The two teams will lend at hand getting the Cornwallis Road site ready this Friday.

In the morning, SGN will send diggers, dumpers and aggregate and up to 20 staff to help build a permanent path around the edge of the site.

City farm chairman Lucie Mayer said: “We are very excited about the prospect of the team helping us deliver real infrastructure improvements on the site and particularly grateful as they are bringing not just the people power, but also the machinery and materials to do the job.”

In the afternoon the farm will welcome a team from Cowley-based charity Oxfam, who will be laying out new raised beds, attacking bramble roots, pulling up ragwort and weeding and harvesting in the polytunnel.

Ms Mayer added: “Each group will be supported by at least one member of the the city farm team to ensure they get a feel for the farm and understand the amazing long term impact their work has.”

The farm has already hosted a number of so-called corporate social responsibility days and said feedback had been ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Ms Mayer said: “Companies donate both staff time and materials or cash to cover costs of the work on the day and we offer them fantastic team building day and a chance to put back into the community.”

Any local firms interested in spending a day on the farm should email lucie@oxfordcityfarm.org.uk

The farm group are still running a crowfunder campaign to get £12,000 to bring electricity and water onsite. See crowdfunder.co.uk/help-build-oxford-city-farm