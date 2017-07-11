DAVID Thomas has a tricky task ahead of him as new leader of the Green group on Oxford City Council –thinking the unthinkable.

The city councillor for Holywell ward, who has taken over the leadership of the group from fellow Green councillor Craig Simmons, wants to talk about building on the Green Belt.

National party policy clearly states that the Green Belt needs to protected to prevent urban sprawl.

But father-of-two Mr Thomas, from Cowley, who works as a waste water engineer, wants to stick his head above the parapet and suggest that building some new homes on Oxford's Green Belt at least needs to be considered.

He said: "It's my personal view that the Green group on the city council at the very least needs to discuss the possibility of some new homes being built on Green Belt land.

"For some people in the Green Party the Green Belt is sacrosanct but we have such a problem with inequality in Oxford and such a lack of affordable housing that I think this issue has to be discussed.

"That discussion could take into account the possibility of homes being built on the Green Belt south of Grenoble Road in Oxford."

In January the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) said it was possible more than 17,000 homes could be built on Oxford's Green Belt, with the protected land facing an 'unprecedented' threat.

The total included 4,400 homes around Kidlington in Cherwell District Council's area, and 9,000 proposed in South Oxfordshire.

Potential developments are also proposed south of Grenoble Road, between Cowley and Horspath, at Wick Farm, at Thornhill Park and Ride and at Wheatley.

Mr Thomas, 45, added: "I am deeply concerned about growing inequality driven by the lack of affordable housing in the city."

Although the Green group leader is only advocating a discussion of the controversial topic, his views appear to contradict what is in the Green Party manifesto, which states: "The Green Party strongly supports the provision of green belts to contain urban sprawl, to maintain the separation of settlements, to protect prime agricultural land around settlements,to encourage urban regeneration and compact towns and cities..."

Mr Thomas said: "This is an issue we are discussing within the Oxford Green group, which now has four councillors.

"Homelessness in the city is on the increase and while some Green Party members say the Green Belt should never be built on we need to have a proper conversation about whether it should always be sacrosanct."

The city councillor said he bought a house in Cowley about a year ago but lived in rented accommodation for seven years until he was able to get a mortgage.

He added: "Lots of my friends have had to leave Oxford because they have not been able to afford to buy a house here."

Mr Thomas, who previously worked for Oxfam in overseas emergency development work, added that cars with diesel engines should be 'phased out', and said Oxfordshire County Council should continue to investigate a levy on workplace charging.

He added: "In principle I would like to see the pedestrianisation of Queen Street when the new Westgate Centre opens but I need to look at the details more before I make a final decision on that.

"The Green group is four councillors at the moment but we hope to win more seats at the next city council election next year.

"We represents lots of voters in Oxford, including some students, and we will do our best to continue representing their views.

"We only have one Green MP, Caroline Lucas, but she makes a huge impact in the House of Commons."

Mr Simmons, who represents the St Mary's ward for the Green group, said he welcomed Mr Thomas taking over as leader of the group after 10 years.

He is now the deputy leader.

Mr Simmons said: "David is right that there needs to be a debate about the Green Belt in Oxford and the Green Party is looking at this issue as part of consultation for the local plan review."