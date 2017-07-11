A VOLUNTEER-led radio station which started on the internet hopes to become a hub of information on all things Witney as it prepares for its official launch.

Witney Radio will take to the FM airwaves on Friday following a successful month-long test period.

The station will now broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and hopes to further develop links with community groups and event organisers.

Director Barry Clack said: “After six years of preparation, success with crowdfunding from local people and about 40 volunteer presenters lined up and ready to go, Witney Radio is about to launch on 99.9fm in Witney and the surrounding areas.

“Local radio is a welcome asset in the community.

"The reception we’ve received is very positive from all ages of listeners.

"In the past as an online station we developed links with community groups and charities from whom we had fantastic support when we submitted our application for a Community Radio License.

“Our Community Radio License now gives us a unique opportunity to provide a really local radio station.

“Despite being entirely run by volunteers and relying on crowdfunding and donations to keep the station on air, Witney Radio has plans to become a really important community resource.”

Mr Clack and a group of about 25 others spent four years promoting events and discussing issues on their online radio station.

After receiving an FM licence from Ofcom last year, Mr Clack and his colleagues launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £4,000 for equipment needed for radio broadcasting.

With the cash successfully raised with help from the community, businesses in the area and the Witney Gazette, the team were able to test the station and prepare for the official launch this week.

Now, Witney Radio wants to strengthen its ties to the community in the town.

The station broadcast LibFest, the festival held in memory of Liberty Baker, live from The Leys on June 24, and wants more event organisers to get in touch.

Mr Clack continued: “The next phase is to get local groups to contact us about their events, like Libfest 2017, which Witney Radio supported by recording in its entirety and will continue to support in the future.

“We hope to be a hub of information on what is going on in and around Witney.”

People who have an event that they want to promote on the air can email the station on events@witneyradio.co.uk.

Witney Radio is also keen to promote talent in the area and is committed to air an original song from a local band or artist every 30 minutes outside of shows.

People who live in the Witney area and want their music heard can email radio@witneyradio.co.uk