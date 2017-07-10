POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Sunday that left a motorcycle rider in hospital.

The incident took place at about 3.45pm on the B4494 in Chainhill, Wantage.

A grey Kawasaki 1400 motorbike and green Audi estate were involved in a crash about a mile south of Ormond Road.

The motorcycle rider, a 55-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. He is in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ed Crofts from Roads Policing, said: “I would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or who may have seen either the green Audi estate or the Kawasaki motorbike shortly before the collision, to please contact us with any information to help with our enquiries.”