FIRE crews from Bicester were called to the Bure Park Nature Reserve in the latest of a spate of arson incidents involving bales of hay.

Firefighters were on the scene at about 4pm on Monday tackling the series of small fires, which was spread across two fields.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is now working with Thames Valley Police across Bicester to put a stop to the problem.

In a statement posted online, firefighters said: "Unfortunately incidents like this cause fire appliances to be unavailable for other incidents whilst tied up dealing with these mindless incidents, and cause damage to farmers crops' and can spread easily, damaging large areas."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101.