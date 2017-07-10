THE 'dirty' streets of Jericho have been cleaned by a team of volunteers concerned about the state of their community.

Residents were concerned Jericho had become dirty in the summer months since the annual OxClean spring clean took place in March.

The volunteers began at the community centre in Nelson Street on Saturday and fanned out covering almost all the streets in the neighbourhood.

Oxford City Council's street scene supervisor Osman Yildirim was on hand to provide equipment and help with the clean.

John Mair, 66, of Nelson Street, who organised the litter pick after becoming fed up of living in a dirty street, said: "I don't like living in litter-strewn streets.

"I wanted to do a clean and the Jericho Community Association went with it, a few posters and appeal on the community website and we had eight volunteers.

"The council agreed to give us bags and tongs and the wonderful Osman from the street scene team helped us out on the day."

The team filled eight bags with rubbish and the council took them away at the end of Saturday morning's session.

Oxford's spring clean OxClean has been happening every year for the past decade in an effort to crack-down on rubbish being dumped and educate the public about littering.

This year saw 900 people from 80 community groups unite to spruce up the city.

Mr Mair, a journalism lecturer, said Oxford had a problem with littering and called for Saturday's clean up to become a regular event – along with OxClean.

He said: "I think we should do it regularly, our civic duty begins on our doorstep.

"Oxford has a problem, in fact all cities do, people are just filthy when it comes to dropping rubbish, in Jericho it is highlighted because it's a small, tight area.

"It has some grot spots but I'm sure there are worse areas."

City councillor for the area, Susanna Pressel, said: "The city council is trying hard to keep our streets clean, but it is sometimes difficult in the summer, with lots of extra people out and about.

"The community association always organise a group to take part in OxClean in March, but some other Jericho residents have decided to have another go at cleaning up their neighbourhood, which is terrific."

She added: "The council helped by providing the equipment and taking away whatever was collected, it was great team work."

Another Jericho clean has been provisionally organised for September 22.