AN OXFORD-EDUCATED Conservative MP has apologised after using a 'disgusting' racial slur at a Eurosceptics' meeting in London.

Anne Marie Morris MP was recorded describing the prospect of leaving the European Union with no deal as 'the real n***** in the woodpile' at an event organised by the Politeia group at the East India Club in St James Square.

Ms Morris, 60, studied law at Oxford's Hertford College before pursuing a legal career and was elected to the seat of Newton Abbott in 2010.

Yeterday the Conservative Party said the language used was 'completely unacceptable' and it was 'urgently investigating'.

Other MPs have called on the Tories to cut the party's ties with Ms Morris.

Outgoing Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "This disgusting comment belongs in the era of the Jim Crow laws and has no place in our Parliament.

"The Conservative Party should withdraw the whip from Anne Marie Morris and they should do it today."

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas tweeted: "Appalling. Should have the whip removed immediately. No place in our politics for racism, full stop."

Ms Morris said her comment, which has been described as racism, was "entirely unintentional", adding: "I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused".