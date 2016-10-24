FAMILY liaison officers supported Adrian Greenwood’s family throughout the case into the savage murder of their loved one.

But for Detective Constable Jacqui Redgard, her job was to tell with the family of Michael Danaher about the brutal attack he inflicted on the Oxford bookseller in his Iffley Road home on April 6 last year.

DC Redgard told the Oxford Mail how the 50-year-old’s callous actions affected his ex-wife Elaine and two sons Ryan, 14, and Jacob, 10.

DC Redgard had to interview Ryan with her colleague DC Natalie Howard after Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Team discovered Danaher, from Peterborough, called his son after stabbing Mr Greenwood to death and stealing a rare copy of the Wind in the Willows. Last night, Channel 4 showed a documentary on the case as part of its Catching the Killer series, which followed the detectives as they solved the murder.

DC Redgard told the Mail she had never undertaken a liaison role with an offender’s family.

She said: “Our role initially was to go out and to brief the family and let them know what had happened.

“We knew when we going in we were basically going to rock their world, but we also had to find out, actually, who is this family? Obviously they totally were perfectly innocent.”

DC Redgard said Danaher’s family were ‘without a doubt’ victims of the crime as well. She added: “That single act of violence that selfish act has rippled into victims and obviously its Adrian and his family first and foremost without a doubt, but you have to see there are two boys that do not have a father. At a crucial time when those boys need their dad they haven’t got him. Prior to that this was a man who had regular contact with his boys. It’s tragic.”

Danaher called his son Ryan after he murdered Mr Greenwood and told him he had been in a fight in Southend. Police officers then interviewed Ryan, who then gave evidence during his father’s trial - something which Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown said would stay with him for the rest of his life.

In the programme Ryan said: “I will always love my dad no matter what. He was always there for us. I never could have imagined being in a situation like this. To kill someone over money is just greed. That’s what overpowered him I guess.

“He had a temper, I did see that side of him on occasions, but I did not think he could do that to anyone.”

In the programme, Elaine said: “You never prepare yourself for something like this, because it’s not going to happen to you.

“I never saw that kind of person in him. That’s one of the hardest things I can’t get my head round.

“It’s just not the same person. It’s like he has got two personalities, and this one I have never ever seen.”