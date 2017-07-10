AN INVESTIGATION into financial issues at Oxfordshire’s acute NHS trust is to be carried out by NHS Improvement.

The regulator notified Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in May that it would examine its finances, board papers have revealed.

OUH ended the 2016/17 financial year £31.9m behind its budget plan, spending £5.6m more on pay and £19m more on supplies than planned over the year.

Financial matters will be discussed by OUH bosses during a board meeting from 10am on Wednesday at the Churchill Hospital.