THE city’s black cabs will be phased out by the end of 2018 to make way for new electric taxis in a bid to tackle air pollution.

Electric vehicle charging points could soon be installed across the city by the council for its fleet of black cabs as it prepares for a Zero Emission Zone by 2020.

An 18-year age limit will also be put on hackney carriages and all newly-licensed black cabs will need to be ultra-low emission vehicles by the end of 2018.

Cabbies supported the scheme but had concerns over the cost of the new vehicles.

The city council’s board member for a Clean and Green Oxford, John Tanner, said: “Oxford has illegal levels of air pollution in some parts of the city, affecting the health of residents.

“Every vehicle in Oxford is contributing to this major public health emergency.

Cab drivers - recently licensed - could in theory keep driving their hackney carriages beyond the end of next year but could face being banned from the city centre once the ZEZ comes in.

The council won £370,000 from the Government’s office for low emissions vehicles for the project.

In total 19 charging points, some charging more than one taxi, will be installed in the next two years.

The ‘rapid’ chargers would take around 30 minutes for a full charge which allows more than 70 miles travel.

Oxford station, Gloucester Green, London Road, Cowley Road, St Giles and the city’s park and rides have all been named as potential locations.

The City of Oxford Licensed Cab Association (COLTA), representing the drivers of the city’s 107 hackney carriages, have been working closely with the council and supported the scheme.

Secretary Sajad Khan said: “Oxford’s black cab trade very much understands and supports the shared vision of Oxford as a low carbon city and the concerns over health issues.

“We are a part of the transport infrastructure in Oxford and every single one of our drivers is licensed by the council so we feel very much a part of this strategy.”

He added that it was vital charging points were installed at every city rank.

A new £325m London Taxi Company (LTC) factory opened in March to make the new taxis, to be available later this year.

The new vehicles could save drivers £2,800 a year in fuel costs but Mr Khan, said there were concerns over price.

He said: “LTC haven’t released the costs yet but we are assuming it to be in the region of about £60,000 plus for each cab.

“That’s a substantial amount of money and the concerns are raised over affordability and maintenance of them.

“Our trade has been in decline over the years so there is anxiety and drivers are looking for a balance with the support from Oxford City Council.”

The council pledged to work with drivers to help them get government grants toward buying the new vehicles.