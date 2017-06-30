DINERS gave a mixed reaction to the latest restaurant chain to declare its plan to open a new eatery at the Westgate Centre.

The team behind Victor’s, a Manchester restaurant inspired by cuisine from the east coast of America, has applied to open a new branch in the shopping centre, which is due to reopen on October 24, following a £440m refurbishment.

Victor’s in Hale, south of Manchester, has attracted footballers soap stars and reality TV stars since it opened in 2014.

There will be room for 100 diners, with a bar and a lounge area.

One diner said: “I can definitely see a ‘honeymoon period’ for all the new restaurants at Westgate.

“But they will be chains for the most part.

“Although we appreciate diversity and more options, I think, ultimately it will be a great thing for the independents too. “Can’t see, for instance, Pierre Victoire or La Cucina losing out to these. The chain restaurants outside of the complex might though.”

Another foodie said: “I hope independents can open up in the new Westgate Centre instead of all these chain retailers.”

Construction work on the Bonn Square facade appears to be nearing completion and the glass lantern artwork, lowered into place in May, is an eye-catching feature.

There will be new 25 restaurants and cafes at the centre, with John Lewis opening the flagship department store.

Last week city councillor Colin Cook warned that new restaurants and cafes at the shopping centre would provide stiff competition for those elsewhere in the city centre.