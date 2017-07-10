NOMINATIONS for the first three charities taking part in a fundraising campaign by the new Westgate’s John Lewis store can be put forward by the public.

The winning charities will enjoy a share of £3,000 to be donated by the store after its first three months.

Customers will be asked to drop tokens into boxes representing the three selected charities once the store opens on October 24.

The £3,000 will be handed out to the charities after three months according to how many tokens each has received.

Branch manager of John Lewis Oxford, Julie Blake, said: “John Lewis is committed to playing an active role in the local community and I’m looking forward to hearing from the people of Oxford on which charities they would like to see us support throughout our first three months of opening.

“There are so many deserving causes across Oxfordshire and we look forward to working with many of them in the future.”

Three new charities will then be chosen in February 2018 and subsequently every three months.

Nominations should be emailed, with 100-200 words arguing the case, to CommunityMatters@johnlewis.co.uk