THE controversial third phase in a sweeping £12.5m infrastructure improvement project across Headington should be completely re-designed after it was hit by a six month delay, one councillor has said.

Oxfordshire County Council’s Access to Headington has plagued residents across the area since the first works began on October 17 last year.

The scheme, which aims to improve infrastructure at key entry and exit points to the area, was set to launch phase three near to the John Radcliffe Hospital this month.

But in a last minute U-turn on Friday the county council said that the major roadworks at Cherwell Drive and Headley Way would now not start until the new year.

The delay was blamed on an ‘unacceptable’ strain on the traffic network with nearby Thames Water works taking place at St Clements for eight weeks from yesterday.

Now, county councillor Roz Smith has called on her own council to think again and has urged councillors to consider redesigning the major project altogether.

She said: “This is the main entrance to the John Radcliffe. Everybody is affected by this, it is not just Headley Way residents, but everybody.

“There is a problem with parking at the hospital and this is now confounded by the traffic in the area. I am not convinced that having more traffic lights there is the right thing.

“Let’s take a deep breath and think again at this. We have to stop now and ask are we doing the right thing and is there time to do a redesign of the proposals.

“I am not sure Headley Way is a main road to Oxford but it is a main road to the John Radcliffe Hospital.”

Delays for motorists getting to the city’s biggest hospital have worsened in recent months, with the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust going as far as calling on patients to ditch their cars or face hour-long delays just to park.

While the first phase of the Access to Headington project has come to an end near to the Churchill Hospital, the second phase at The Slade continues to cause a headache for motorists south of Headington.

Speaking of the reason behind the delay to the third phase of the project Yvonne Constance, cabinet member of environment, said it was a result of an ‘unacceptable’ strain on the network with the £500,000 sewer upgrade project.

She said: “The Thames Water work must be done now as we could otherwise be in a situation where the sewers collapse and an emergency road closure is needed. That would be the worst possible situation.

“The traffic management for Thames Water’s work has been repeatedly discussed and refined and the impacts considered across a wider area.

“Our team have concluded that traffic re-directed from, or seeking to avoid, the St Clements work will hit the Access to Headington work resulting in congestion and pushing traffic from one set of roadworks to another.”

Meanwhile, when the delay was first announced Oxfordshire County Council said it would ‘investigate other phases’ of Access to Headington it could start.

While no site has yet been confirmed it is understood that the Windmill Road area of Headington has been earmarked as the most likely next section for these roadworks.