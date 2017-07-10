WORKERS at Oxford's Mini Plant have accepted BMW's offer to close their final salary pension scheme.

Members of Unite voted overwhelmingly to accept a revised offer, which if rejected, would have resulted 2,200 workers having their contracts terminated.

A total of 81.5 per cent of Unite members working at BMW’s car plants in Cowley, Goodwood near Chichester, Hams Hall in the West Midlands and Swindon, backed a revised offer bringing a long running pension dispute to an end.

The revised offer sees the closure of the final salary pension scheme and workers moved into one of the leading defined contribution pension schemes in the auto industry.

Unite said shop stewards did not make a recommendation on the deal, which also includes greater flexibility on the timings of transitional payments totaling £22,000 over three years.

Alternatively, members can opt for a transitional payment of £25,000 spread over three years to be paid into their new defined contribution scheme.

Unite national officer Fred Hanna said: “Unite members have overwhelmingly backed the revised pension offer bringing this long running dispute to an end.

“BMW initially thought it could railroad its pension changes through with transitional payments of just £7,000. It’s testament to the resolve of Unite members and their solidarity that the carmaker was forced to more than triple these payments and give additional guarantees.

“BMW’s UK workforce is among the most efficient and skilled in the auto industry. We look forward to working with BMW to ensure the world beating Mini and Rolls-Royce motor cars go from strength to strength.”