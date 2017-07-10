ETHICAL staff at an East Oxford salon have received a top national award in recognition of their efforts to stay eco-friendly.

Four years ago the Anne Veck hairdresser at 33 St Clement's Street was converted to reduce its energy use and the carbon footprint of both the store and customers.

The overhaul and continued hard work ever since has now seen Anne Veck named Green Salon of the Year at the national Salon Business Awards 2017.

Keith Mellen, director at Anne Veck, said: "We are thrilled to have won the Green Salon of the Year Award.

"The other finalists in the category are paragons of sustainable best practice so to be named the overall winner is an amazing achievement.

"Being environmentally friendly is important to us. We truly believe the hairdressing industry could lead the way in sustainability for business in the UK, so we're proud to play our part in helping the environment and working towards making a positive difference."

Back in 2013 Anne Veck became the first hair salon in the world to use BlueGenCeramic fuel technology, effectively a 'mini power station' within the shop.

BlueGen converts gas to electricity to heat both water and the building, using 100 per cent carbon neutral energy while cutting its energy use by half overall.

The team also use compostable towels, water saving features, energy-efficient LED lighting and recycled card and paper for all stationery.

On June 26 the Anne Veck team received their award on the rooftop terrace of London's elite Century Club.

Joanne Charlton, publishing editor at Salon Business, said: "Anne Veck Hair is a deserving winner of the Salon Business Awards Green Salon of the Year.

"They provided evidence of a number of innovations such as BlueGen technology, which has reduced their energy consumption by 50 per cent and carbon emissions by 40 per cent.

"This is hugely admirable and shows the impact each and every salon owner has the power to make. Keep up the good work."

Last year the salon, which also has a branch in Bicester, beat stiff competition from salons across the south of England to be crowned best regional salon at the Hair Awards 2017.

It is also shortlisted for International Hairstylist of the Year at the 2018 Canadian Hairstylist of the Year Awards.