RESIDENTS from West Oxford enjoyed a packed afternoon of entertainment and activities at an annual fun day.

The gathering, organised by West Oxford Community Association (WOCA), took place in Botley Park from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday.

Local bands played, including guitarist Ady Davey, and there were a host of other activities including a dog show, circus skills, archery and yoga, followed by afternoon tea and cakes.

There were also Taekwondo demonstrations and visitors got the chance to DJ or rap as part of the musical entertainment at the biggest fun day at the park yet.

Keith Birnie, manager of West Oxford Community Centre, said: "We had great weather and it was a very successful day."

Pearl Dashwood and her dog Maud won cutest puppy in the dog show and celebrated with friends Jessica Rowe and Charlotte Rowe.

Edward Levy, from London, dropped in at the fun day with son Joseph Levy, three, after visiting relatives.

Mr Levy, 30, said: "Joseph had a great time and loved going on the water slide.

"There must have been at least 100 people in the park when we were there – it was a fun afternoon and we were impressed with all the different activities you could try."

Writer Mark Walsh, from Helen Road, Botley, attended the event with son Barney Walsh, 10, who tried out some bikes as part of the circus skills activities.

Mr Walsh said: "The fun day has been going for about 10 years and we have been a few times.

"There were lots of different activities to try and the weather was hot – the organisers put a lot of effort into this every year."

A wide range of activities take place every week at West Oxford Community Centre in Botley Road, where WOCA is based.

Activities include baby and toddler groups, dance sessions, table tennis and pilates.

Last month the West Oxford Beer Festival took place at the community centre on Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm.

A karate club is also based there.

For further information visit woca.org.uk