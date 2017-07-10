A GANG of masked men broke into a convenience store before threatening staff and making off with cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the robbery at the One Stop at Cherry Tree Close, Southmoor.

At about 10.50pm on Sunday July 2 four men entered the shop wearing balaclavas and masks.

They threatened staff before stealing cigarettes, cash and alcohol. No weapons were seen and there were no injuries.

A dark blue Peugeot 106, which police believe was used in the offence, was later found ablaze at Marsh Lane, Netherton.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jon Shaw, from Abingdon Force CID, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery or who may have seen the vehicle in or around the location at the time of the offence.

"If you have any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170194074."

Following the incident a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Berinsfield, and a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man, both from Oxford, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released under investigation.