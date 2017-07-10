MUSICIAN and composer Rick Wakeman was apparently stopped by traffic cops in Oxford this weekend.

In a tweet the 68-year old said yesterday that while driving in the city he was asked when he had last had a drink.

He answered: "August 1985" before officers told him 'should have left your system by now then.'

His tweet read:

In Oxford at 3am, 2 traffic cops asked when I'd had my last drink. I replied.August 1985. Should have left your system by now then they said — Rick Wakeman (@GrumpyOldRick) July 9, 2017

