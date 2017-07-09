SUPERHEROES and their arch-enemies joined forces as they paraded their mystical powers to revellers in the summer sunshine.

A rainbow of colours shimmered under the the glare of the sun as thousands of revellers turned out for this year's Witney Carnival.

Crowds of families lined the streets as comic book characters donned their finery, wandering through the town during the celebrations on Saturday.

Carnival chairman Brian Wright said: "It went really well. We had the weather, which is always very helpful.

"We had a very good procession - several people said it was the best procession they had seen for some time - there were a lot of interesting outfits.

"Once the procession starts, you think 'that's what it's all about, this is why we are doing it', and you get into the atmosphere. You start thinking all the hard work is worth it."

People poured into the town for the carnival's grand procession, enjoying this year's theme 'heroes and villains'.

Batman was spotted with his Batmobile, along with Spiderman and Iron Man, as well as Star Wars' Darth Vader and his legion of Stormtroopers.

Procession walkers also paid tribute to their community heroes, dressing up as police officers and firefighters to praise the emergency services.

Toe-tapping dancers twisted and twirled in glistening outfits as the procession made its way from The Leys, along Church Green, and towards the town centre from 11am.

Reigning Miss Earth Oxfordshire Charlotte Roberts proudly led the troupe of performers, heading the procession with a beaming smile as she waved to onlookers.

The 21-year-old, who has been visiting Witney Carnival since she was about five, said: "It was a fantastic experience, I absolutely loved it.

"So many people had turned out to come and see us, they were so happy. The atmosphere was ecstatic, people were cheering and laughing. Everyone was just so joyous."

The free celebrations were organised by Witney Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Witney, Witney Round Table and the Witney RAF Air Cadets.

Families swamped The Leys following the procession, indulging in sweet treats and hot dishes, while enjoying a host of entertainment.

Extra cash raised during the festivities, which is not needed to cover the costs of the event, will be dished out to a number of good causes in the town.

Miss Roberts, who lives in the Blenheim Palace estate, added: "It really brings that community spirit back into Witney. Everyone can get something out of it. It's wonderful to see people come together as a town."

The carnival has been a staple Witney's annual calender since 1928, when it was launched by the then British Legion – now the Royal British Legion.

It came to a halt after the outbreak of the Second World War but was revived in 1988.