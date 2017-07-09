HUNDREDS of families enjoyed the multi-cultural Leys Festival in Oxford and it could expand in the coming years.

The annual Leys Festival and Horticultural Show attracted big crowds on Saturday and the involvement of Oxford Polish Association ensured the whole community was brought together in Blackbird Leys Park.

An array of activities, stalls, food and drink were available for people young and old to enjoy and there were even and even meerkats and snakes on display.

Jennifer Pegg, Oxford city councillor for Northfield Brook, said: “The festival was fantastic, it was a really great day.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves and it seemed there were even more people there than last year - it has become a summer institution for the area.

“We will make sure it keeps going every year as long as people keep coming to it.”

A steering group made up of Oxford City Council, the Blackbird Academy Trust, The Oxford Academy and the Oxford Polish Association (OPA) - led by Leys residents Ewa Gluza - had been hard at work since November organising the festival.

OPA offered Polish food and hosted London-based Polish dance company Tatry.

Linda Smith, city councillor for Blackbird Leys, said: “It was a really great turn-out and so many community organisations and so many people of all ages got involved and really enjoyed themselves.

“It was also nice to see the neighbourhood policing team, Blackbird Leys Parish Council and city council planners using it as an opportunity to hear from residents.”

Magda Slodowska enjoyed the festival with her 11-year-old daughter Paulina.

She said: “We had a good time and the weather was really nice and the festival worked in bringing the community together.

“The Polish community wanted to show everyone what we are like, and our food, culture and music.

“We were able to do that with the help of Oxford City Council and Oxford Polish Association - in particular Ewa Gluza, I’m so glad she lives in Blackbird Leys.”

Councillor Pegg added that a local Nigerian association at the festival said it wanted to get involved next year to expand the cultural offering.

Newly-elected Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds also made an appearance.

She said: “What a beautiful day for the Leys Festival. Thank you to all who helped make it such a success.”

Funding came from Blackbird Leys Parish Council, the Polish Embassy, housing associations Greensquare and Catalyst and city councillors.