SWEET tunes echoed across a community as a street party poured into their neighbourhood.

Families from the Boundary Brook estate united as they enjoyed their Great Get Together yesterday.

Youngsters from the Larkrise Samba Band brought carnival fever to the area, flaunting their musical talents to launch the celebration.

Labour county councillor for Iffley Fields and St Mary’s Helen Evans said the festivities helped bring neighbours of all ages together.

She added: “Loneliness is a real issue in our community and there are people on the street that we don’t know. We really wanted the opportunity to get to know them.”

Street parties were held across the country in June during the nationwide Great Get Together, held in memory of Labour MP for Batley and Spen Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2015.

Yesterday’s event was held later than national festivities so those who had been fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan could join in.