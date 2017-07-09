SUPERSTAR rocker Bryan Adams led a rousing tribute to the organisers of Cornbury Festival, as the event celebrated its grand finale in spectacular style.

The Canadian singer-songwriter led the applause for the team behind the three-day festival, which bowed out last night after 14 years.

A record crowd enjoyed glorious weather and an eclectic line-up, including sets by Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kaiser Chiefs, Ward Thomas and The Pretenders. Last night’s action was set to be brought to a close by Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Adams delighted fans with a hit-packed set and led the crowd with sing-alongs to his best-loved tunes, Run to You, Summer of 69, This Time and (Everything I do) I do it For You.

“I am honoured to be one of the final acts to play Cornbury,” he said before a rousing rendition of Straight from the Heart. “Put your hands together for the people that organise this festival – and hopefully it will be back!”

In keeping with its long-standing reputation, Cornbury – nicknamed Poshstock for its exclusive VIP areas, Champagne and Pimms bars and celebrity clientele – attracted a smattering of personalities, including Alex James of Blur, who was spotted trying his hand on the shooting gallery, Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Festival director Hugh Phillimore admitted to being emotional, as the weekend drew to a close.

“It has been wonderful. We’ve had some amazing performances – Bryan was amazing and really packed in the crowds for our last hurrah! It has been a very bittersweet occasion for me

“I have decided to give it a rest after 14 years because I need a break. Lots of people have fun, but for me the best part is always Monday morning when it’s all over.

He said he had decided to rest the festival as he needed a break after a run of financially-challenged events. Ironically, the final event, with its impressive line-up and gorgeous weather, was the most successful in its history, one of only two years to have made a profit.

He said: “Unfortunately, one good year can’t pay the debts on all the other years. However, if someone wants to come in with a good offer we might be back! And there may well be other events elsewhere.”

As well as pulling in big names from both sides of the Atlantic, Cornbury has also provided a platform for new and local bands, on its Riverside Stage. These included Oxford soulful country-rockers The Epstein.

Apart from the music, there was a fun fair, comedy tent and a kids arts & crafts area. Among those hosting sessions was Jon MacKay, an art teacher at Oxford’s Cherwell School, who was teaching screen printing.