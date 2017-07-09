AN ELDERLY woman preyed on by thieves has had her handbag pinched during a distraction burglary.

Cash was stolen from the 97-year-old's handbag after she was targeted in Bicester on Thursday, Thames Valley Police revealed.

Officers suspect two offenders of Eastern European origin, who are both white, are the culprits.

The pensioner was walking along Manorsfield Road when she was approached by a man and a woman at about 1.15pm.

She was distracted by the woman, who donned a grey bonnet-style hat with a bow at the back and a peak at the front, the force said.

The pair, both aged between 40 and 50, then fled the scene.

But shortly afterwards, the victim discovered her handbag was missing.

Officers later uncovered the stolen handbag in nearby Priory Road but realised cash had been pinched from it.

Investigating officer PC Adam Taylor, based at Witney police station, said: “This incident has resulted in money being stolen from an elderly victim, and I am keen to trace these offenders.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could be relevant and could help our investigation, to please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

The woman is believed to be about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

The force said the man, who has short brown hair and is of a skinny build, was wearing a jacket.