AN AMERICAN-THEMED restaurant and celebrity hotspot could soon be opening in the Westgate shopping centre.

The team behind Victor’s, a Manchester restaurant inspired by cuisine on the east coast of America, have applied to open up in the new £440m centre from October 24.

Victor’s at Hale, south of Manchester, has been frequented by footballers, soap actors and reality TV stars since it opened in 2014.

It could play live music inside the bar and remain open until 1am each night.

Just under 100 people could dine at once and there will be a bar and lounge area.

Shoppers are now counting down the days to the opening of the new centre and on July 24 there will be just three months to go before the opening date.

Construction work on the Bonn Square facade appears to be nearing completion while the glass lantern artwork, lowered into place in May, sparkled in the sunshine at the weekend.

There will be new 25 restaurants and cafes at the £440m revamped centre, which is due to reopen on October 24. John Lewis is to open the flagship department store.

Last week city councillor Colin Cook warned that new restaurants and cafes at the shopping centre would provide stiff competition for those elsewhere in the city centre.

Cocktail bar The Alchemist, Indian restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen, cafe chain The Breakfast Club, Pizza Pilgrims and Venetian restaurant Polpo will all take place in the centre's rooftop terrace area.

The number of annual shopping trips could increase from five million to 16 million and Westgate Oxford Alliance development manager Sara Fuge said earlier increased footfall would also benefit traders in the city centre.

Discount clothes chain Primark, now trading in Queen Street, will return to the Westgate Centre once it reopens.