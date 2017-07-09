Police left a 'kind' note behind them after digging up a cannabis plantation in woodlands near Oxford.

Officers discovered the plants in woods between Wolvercote Mill Stream and the A34 at 6pm on Friday after a tip off.

After digging it up they left a 'sorry you were out' note and offered to discuss a deal.

The note said: "Ooops! Sorry we missed each other but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal.

"Lots of love TVP x x"

In a Tweet the force used the hashtag 'WeveGotManners'.