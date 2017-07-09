Thousands of women covered University Parks in pink this morning in memory of those lost to cancer and in celebration of those who have beaten the disease.

More than 2,000 ladies took part in Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK on a sweltering morning in Oxford.

Runners, walkers and joggers made it round the 5k and 10k course to raised £170,000 towards fighting the disease.

Event manager Kelly Rumble said: "We have had 2,300 ladies in total raising £170,000 that will go towards the search for a cure for cancer.

"It's been an amazing morning, the weather was beautiful and the turnout has been brilliant."

She added: "Reading all the signs on people's backs of who they are running for or in memory of is quite incredible - it's very moving.

"The fact that so many people have come to show their support and raise money is amazing."

The winner, Amelia Pagett, from Marston, crossed the line in 20 minutes 43 seconds.

The 17-year-old said it wasn't about the winning but she was running for a friend she lost to cancer last year.

Liz Spaven, from Banbury, fought breast cancer and walked the course with family and friends to raise £900.

The 55-year-old said: "I had breast cancer and my mum has just been diagnosed, it's emotional to be here.

"It's great there's a lot of survivors here, it's a lovely atmosphere and people are so supportive."

The Yelland sisters Sophie, 20, Chloe, 24 and Natasha, 26 ran the course alongside mum Philippa, whose dad Harry died from cancer aged 92.

Mrs Yelland, 56, from Little Milton, said: "I am running in memory of my dad but it's not just him, a lot of my friends and family have suffered from cancer and we are doing for everyone who has been affected by the disease.

"It's been incredibly upbeat here and the support on show from everyone is great.

"It's just a good atmosphere and great to be a part of."