An early morning barbecue nearly caused a 'serious fire' at a house near Wantage.

A barbecue caught fire in the garden of a house in West Hanney just before 8.30 this morning.

The owner moved the barbecue away from the house before the fire intensified.

Firefighters said without his quick actions it could have caused a serious house fire.

A fire crew from Abingdon tackled the blaze while the gas from the barbecue cylinder burned off at a safe distance from the house.

Crew manager Cook said: "The owner acted very quickly to prevent the fire spreading to the house, which would have led to a serious fire.

"We would always advise the public to stand your barbecue away from any structures and on a flat surface."