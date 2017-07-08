IT was cake all round as the family of Dexter Asiedu, who is severely disabled, thanked doctors and nurses for 'going above and beyond' for him.

Mum Janice Edmonds, from Purslane Drive in Bicester, has been through emotional turmoil in the past three months after her 24-year-old son was taken to hospital.

Mr Asiedu is severely physically and mentally disabled due to a unique blood condition and has been in and out of hospital all his life.

He started to go off his food in March and was rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he stayed for three months – his longest stint in hospital yet.

But the former Bardwell School pupil has now been discharged and his family treated staff to a cake to say thanks for their great care.

Ms Edmonds said: "Dexter has been well known to the John Radcliffe since he was born as he has been in and out of hospital throughout his life.

"But this was the longest he has ever been in as he has very complex medical needs.

"I was very very worried and concerned for my son this time as he was in hospital for so long.

"It has been very upsetting for the family.

"But the hospital have just been incredibly supportive every step of the way, so we just wanted to say thank you."

Mr Asiedu is believed to be the only person in the world with the rare blood disorder and his complex needs mean he is unable to talk or live independently.

His recent hospital admission was due to malnutrition after he slowed down with his food intake.

Ms Edmonds added: "The care from the staff at the John Radcliffe has just been outstanding.

"He was so, so poorly and they talked Dexter and the family through everything. Obviously they have to do their jobs but they just seemed to go above and beyond.

"Towards the end of his stay the nurses would play with him. Even if they weren't caring for Dexter they would go over to him and look after him or talk to him.

"It was very emotional when he left but we are very happy to see him come home."

Ms Edmonds surprised the staff on the short stay ward at the hospital with a big thank you cake on the day Dexter was discharged last month.