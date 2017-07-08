Hundreds of families will converge on Blackbird Leys Park this afternoon for the annual Leys Festival and Horticultural Show.

An array of activities, stalls, food and drink and even meerkats and classic cars will be available for people young and old.

The festival, organised by councillors, local schoolsa and charities will run until 4pm.

A steering group made up of Oxford City Council, the Blackbird Academy Trust, The Oxford Academy and the Oxford Polish Association (OPA) has been hard at work since November organising the event, which for the first time will feature meerkats and mini-beasts, a display from Cowley Classic Cars Club and chutney-making contests.

OPA will also be offering Polish savoury treats such as pierogi and hosting London-based dance company Tatry.

Some 50 stalls promoting local groups and selling bric-a-brac have been set up on the grass alongside arts and crafts, local produce, and meditation and yoga sessions.

Dance and music will fill the main stage all day while people can also get involved with competitions such as cake baking and photography.

All activities at the event are free or cost no more than £1.

Funding for the festival came from Blackbird Leys Parish Council, the Polish Embassy in London, housing associations Greensquare and Catalyst and individual city councillors.