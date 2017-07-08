SOARING temperatures will greet Cornbury festival-goers today as the long-running event prepares to bow out.

The festival has been a popular fixture in the county’s cultural and social calendar for 14 years, but organisers have been forced to pull the plug due to ongoing financial difficulties.

The three-day festival at Great Tew Park, near Chipping Norton, got under way yesterday with Kaiser Chiefs headlining last night.

Tonight will see Bryan Adams play out the day's live music with Jools Holland and The Pretenders rounding off the festival tomorrow.

Temperatures could be as high as 25C as music lovers are guaranteed a day in the sun.

Despite playing host, over the years, to such musical giants as Paul Simon, Bryan Ferry, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker and Tom Jones, the event has always struggled to return a profit – and this weekend will be its last.

Organisers have promised a spectacular finale for the festival, affectionately nicknamed Poshstock on account of its champagne and Pimms bars, exclusive VIP areas and rarefied clientele – which has included royals, numerous celebrities and the former Prime Minister David Cameron and his family.

Festival director Hugh Phillimore said: “It has been a lovely way to lose money but it’s time to bow out gracefully. I can look back on some great memories – such as getting a sweet kiss from Amy Winehouse – but the stress over the years has not been nice nor the worries about money, and now I need a break.

“However, it is a lovely, beautiful festival with a good line-up and great atmosphere and it would be good to repeat it on a smaller scale.

“For now, though, the sun is shining, we have sold a lot of tickets and I have even bought a new pair of shorts in Chipping Norton which I am going to wear for the first time – so I’m feeling good.”